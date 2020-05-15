Ninja reveals why Michael Jordan banned him from All-Star Weekend party

During his May 14 stream, Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins opened up to Dr Disrespect about how he was not allowed into a party at NBA's All-Star Weekend in February. The Mixer star explained why Michael Jordan had put him on a "Do Not Enter" list.

Ninja has become one of the most recognizable brands in entertainment. Whether it's his rise to stardom playing Fortnite, or his industry-defining move to leave Twitch for Mixer, the personality has become the face of gaming for many.

However despite his notoriety, the personality revealed during his latest stream that he was once rejected by NBA legend himself Michael Jordan. The streamer revealed to his friend Dr Disrespect that it happened during the All-Star Weekend.

Advertisement

Ninja reveals incredible Michael Jordan story

Ninja was in the middle of a Call of Duty: Warzone broadcast, when he revealed to his streaming partner Dr Disrespect that he had a story involving the NBA. "Want to hear a funny story about the NBA All-Star Weekend?" he asked.

The Mixer personality then explained to Doc that he had actually been rejected at a party at the event. "I was put on a DO NOT ENTER list for one of the parties," he said, before telling the Twitch streamer to guess whose party it was.

Advertisement

"Was it a player?" Dr Disrespect asked. Ninja at first said no, before changing his answer to yes. The Twitch star then correctly guessed that it was a retired player from the NBA.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Two-Time Champion took his best guess, and asked if it was Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls. Stumped he said, "Um, I don't know. Who?" Ninja then revealed the player to be Michael Jordan.

Laughing Doc said, "Jordan said NO to you, HUH!?" The Mixer star explained "It's because it was a Nike x Jordan party." He then jokingly added, "I mean, listen. I'm proud of myself, I only cried for like 20 minutes in my room after."

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ninja's rejection makes sense, seeing as in December 2019 he unveiled his very own shoe with Nike rival Adidas. And if nothing else, getting rejected by Michael Jordan is an honor – as it means he sees you as a rival.

The 28-year old streamer continues to crush it in 2020. At the time of writing, he's amassed over three million followers to his channel. He's also build up a major following across his YouTube and Twitter accounts.