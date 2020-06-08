Ninja responds to claims of Jake Paul stealing credit for BLM fundraiser

Streaming star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has called out YouTuber Jake Paul for allegedly taking credit for another creator’s fundraiser for the Black Lives Matter movement, after Paul was charged with criminal trespassing during an Arizona looting.

Jake Paul became hot topic across social media after the Team 10 founder came under fire for seemingly taking part in looting local businesses during a protest in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 30.

The YouTube star explained his side of the story in a video on June 3, where he claimed that he did not take part in any looting, but was instead documenting the situation for historical purposes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJhr1Te6vGs

Paul also attached a fundraiser to his video to benefit the Black Lives Matter movement — which was organized by fellow YouTuber ‘ThatMidgetAsian,’ who raised over $32k for the cause along with their audience.

The youngest Paul brother appeared to take credit for the money raised in a Tweet responding to a fan, who congratulated him for his purported accomplishment. “With y’all’s help,” he replied.

‘ThatMidgetAsian’ was quick to call Paul out on his alleged theft in a TikTok video shortly thereafter, proving that they were the original organizer of the fundraiser Paul had linked to his video.

“Imagine Jake Paul makes a video three days later and puts your fundraiser… and then you go to Jake Paul’s Twitter, and you see that he’s taken all the credit that you raised!” the YouTuber exclaimed.

Advertisement

The fiasco caught the attention of Ninja, who advised Paul to run future charity initiatives through a committee to avoid potential theft or scandals such as this one.

“Dear Jake Paul,” Blevins began, “I feel like you truly believe in your head that you are doing the good or right things sometimes, but you always just miss the mark. I recommend getting an advisor or a moral consultant to run your stuff by. Like if you just did YOUR own charity link, no harm here.”

This isn't the first time Ninja has commented on the subject, either; the streamer likewise hit out at Paul during the initial scandal surrounding his purported involvement in the Arizona looting, dubbing the YouTuber's content "disgusting."

Paul has since deleted his Tweet responding to fans’ felicitations over the fundraiser, and is facing charges of criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly due to the May looting.