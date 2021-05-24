Ninja & Pokimane turned into literal cartoons for Times Square Twitch ads - Dexerto

Streaming stars Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys have scored their very own Twitch advertisements in Times Square, of all places — and it’s safe to say they’re excited about it.

It’s not every day that internet stars get their content advertised on one of the biggest billboards in the United States, but that’s exactly what’s happening for two of Twitch’s most popular powerhouses.

Ninja and Pokimane have amassed a huge audience between the two of them; boasting a combined 24.5 million followers on Twitch, both content creators have risen to the heights of internet stardom for their wildly popular gaming broadcasts.

While the streamers have enjoyed collaborations with major companies in the past, these exploits pale in comparison to their upcoming advertisements, which — according to Pokimane — will be shown off in Times Square.

twitch made an animation of me and it's gonna be shown in TIMES SQUARE 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/LvTRafcACi — pokimane (@pokimanelol) May 24, 2021

The ads tell a story of the broadcasters’ careers with stunning cartoonish animations, portraying them as streaming superheroes who silence trolls and save the day with their gaming skills (Ninja even acquires a magical headband in his video as a callback to his classic look — as well as being a potential Afro Samurai reference?).

That’s not all; Ninja revealed that limited edition vinyl figures are going up for pre-order on May 27 at 12 PM PST as part of his latest ad campaign.

My Twitch journey, animated for your viewing pleasure. The Legend of Ninja (according to Twitch chat). Oh, and guess what! Limited Edition vinyl figures will be available for pre-order on 05.27 at noon PST! pic.twitter.com/5FIU05LYQr — Ninja (@Ninja) May 24, 2021

This isn’t the first time Ninja has had a major event in Times Square; his infamous New Year’s Eve bash spawned an entire generation of memes that viewers still use today.

While there’s no telling if these adverts will pan out in the same way, it seems that fans and fellow creators alike are jazzed about this newest step into the mainstream for Twitch stars.