Ninja launches podcast with Matthew McConaughey & Steve Aoki as first guests

Streaming star Ninja has launched his very own podcast, set to feature some A-List celebrity guests like actor Matthew McConaughey and DJ Steve Aoki.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins is one of the most famous streamers out there. After rising to prominence on Twitch — where he still sits as the site’s most-followed creator — he now streams on a variety of platforms to the tune of hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Although streaming is his first and foremost career path, he’s taking a step back from his gaming setup and launching a new venture — a podcast.

Article continues after ad

Ninja is joining the slew of other streamers and content creators who have made their own podcasts with his very own show, ‘AFK with Ninja.’

Article continues after ad

Ninja is one of the world’s biggest streaming icons – and now, he’s getting his very own podcast.

How to watch AFK with Ninja podcast

AFK with Ninja officially launches on September 12. The show is set to be a “fresh, high-energy” pod with one of the world’s biggest streaming icons alongside other major celebrities that’s produced in collaboration with SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios and SALT.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The podcast will release two episodes a week, the first of which will feature a wide variety of guests, such as actor Matthew McConaughey, quarterback Jared Goff, DJ Steve Aoki, and Fortnite streamer Chica Live, just to name a few. The second weekly episode is slated to focus on news and other current events.

Article continues after ad

“I’m hyped to finally talk about what has been in the works for a long time,” Ninja said of his podcast. “I’ve always wanted to blaze new trails, and making my mark in the podcast world gives me the chance to sit on the other side of the table to dish out the questions myself!”

Article continues after ad

Fans can tune into AFK with Ninja every Tuesday and Thursday via the SiriusXM app, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Article continues after ad

Earlier this year, Ninja commented on the “miserable” nature of streaming eight hours a day every day. However, with his new podcast schedule, it looks like the broadcaster is mixing things up for himself in a big way.