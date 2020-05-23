Ninja hits back at “brainwashed” viewers who claim he's toxic

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins has hit back at allegations of 'toxicity' from some viewers, defending the way he and his friends react and interact while gaming.

While Ninja is considered one of the pioneers of Fortnite, hundreds of thousands of fans flocked to his channel to see him play alongside some of the streaming world's other big names.

These include DrLupo, TimTheTatman and CouRageJD. Although the squad does not play Fortnite nearly as regularly as they once did, they are still widely known as close friends and play a host of different titles together.

Despite the close friendship shared between all of them, some viewers accused Ninja of behaving in a toxic manner towards them. The group regularly insult one another, but it appears that some viewers don't realize it's all lighthearted.

"Toxic? Homie, me and my entire group of friends make fun of one another," he said. "It's what we do. We yell at each other, we insult each other. That's how close we are with one another, and we're the only ones who can do it to one another. Listen man, if your friends don't like me, I don't give a sh*t."

The group regularly roast one another. DrLupo, for example, is often teased about being the oldest member of the group. While most consider them harmless in-jokes, some viewers argued it is "toxic."

In a second clip, Ninja elaborated: "Everyone bitches and complains when they play video games. It's 90% of the fun, sometimes... anyone who thinks I'm toxic, you've been brainwashed dude. I'd love to know the person you're watching."

Ninja says that jokes between friends is often what makes playing video games together so enjoyable.

Certain viewers argued it is toxic, but a number also backed the Mixer star and suggested there is nothing more than harmless fun involved in the friends' back-and-forths.

While the squad may not be seen playing Fortnite every day, it looks like their friendships are as strong as ever.