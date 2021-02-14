Logo
Ninja hits back after being blamed for toxic fans sending abusive messages

Published: 14/Feb/2021 18:16

by Joe Craven
Ninja in his streaming setup
Twitch: Ninja

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, former Halo pro turned Twitch streamer, has responded after it some members of his audience sent abusive messages to women.

Ninja, with upwards of 16.7 million followers on Twitch, is one of the most well known and recognizable figures in the world when it comes to streaming and video games.

However, with such a monumental following comes some unwanted followers; those who spread negativity and attack other members of the community.

While these are obviously the minority, it leaves Ninja in a tricky spot, especially when he is drawn into arguments about their conduct.

Ninja on SBMM.
Ninja (Twitch)
Ninja is still one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, thanks mainly to his explosion off the back of Fortnite.

The issues were highlighted by Michele Morrow, a podcast host and TV presenter. On February 12, she tweeted: “A sampling of the daily harassment I receive from Ninja’s followers. A couple weeks ago, I pointed out that his stance on not playing with women is harmful to us. He tweeted I “don’t know shit”, but his followers prove my point”. 

Attached were a number of images showing hateful and abusive messages, in which Ninja was referenced. The comments also seem to attack the presenter over her criticism of Ninja refusing to play with women.

Blevins initially responded to condemn his so-called fans, stating: “Nobody deserves to be harassed or messages anything like this, so I’m sorry that happened… They are not true fans if they are attacking people. I never encourage any of my audience to harass people.”

The issue did not stop there, though, with Morrow replying to Ninja’s tweet, simply saying: “Your fans told me to kill myself.”

While many were sympathetic, others took issue with this comment. One argued: “It’s horrible, it really is, but surely Ninja can’t take accountability for everything his 7 million followers say?”

After another comment from Morrow saying that she never suggested he is responsible for the hate, Ninja hit back: “But you insinuate that by tweeting random messages of people being toxic toward you? Truly you can’t think there is any other way to perceive your tweet?”

Morrow then called on Ninja to act as a “better role model”. She also disputed Ninja’s claim that the basis for the argument was based on a “bad article,” citing Ninja’s New York Times interview.

It’s certainly a difficult spot for Blevins to occupy. He has, in the past, explained that he is not willing to play with female streamers to avoid viewers speculating about romances and making his wife, Jessica, feel uncomfortable.

Can you see who shared your TikTok?

Published: 14/Feb/2021 18:06

by Georgina Smith
hand holding phone tiktok app
Unsplash: Solen Feyissa

Being able to share TikToks is a fundamental part of the app’s virality, but are you able to see who exactly has shared yours, and can others see when you’ve shared theirs?

TikTok has undeniably become a viral hub for internet content, particularly in the past year, with countless communities, trends, and songs being boosted by the sheer amount of users on the app.

Being able to easily share content and connect with other users is fundamental to the way TikTok works, given that most users encounter content in one of two ways. This could include seeing a video come up on your For Your Page after being suggested by the algorithm or having a friend send you something.

Many users will also find new content by the variety of features that the app has developed in order to promote collaborative content, like Stitches and Duets.

The TikTok logo on a black screen
TikTok
TikTok has become a hub for all sorts of viral trends.

But as TikTok relies a lot on people sharing videos to boost the overall traffic on the app, you might be curious as to whether you can see who exactly as shared your video, either on social media or to a friend.

How to see who shared your TikTok

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to see an exact list of which accounts have shared your video, it currently isn’t possible to do so.

However, if you switch to a TikTok Pro account, you can view your analytics which encompasses information like views and demographics, as well as number of shares.

To switch to a TikTok Pro account you need to:

  1. Click the ‘Me’ tab on the TikTok app.
  2. Select the three dots in the tops right-hand corner to open settings.
  3. Press ‘Manage account’ and then ‘Switch to Pro Account’ before following the on-screen instructions to switch your account over

This will enable you to take a look at your analytics, though you may not be able to see the information straight away.

Again, this does not allow you to see the identity of those that have shared your TikToks, but it should give you a general idea as to how popular your video is and how frequently it’s being shared.