Ninja explains why TimTheTatman & DrLupo leaving Twitch is a good thing

After TimTheTatman and DrLupo announced they have left Twitch for YouTube, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins explained why their moves may be great for the industry as a whole.

Between platform moves and partnership deals with well-known brands like Adidas, Red Bull, and Uber Eats, Tyler Blevins has had plenty of experience handling business in the content-creation industry.

Following recent announcements from DrLupo and TimTheTatman moving from Twitch to YouTube, Ninja used his business knowledge to explain why their announcements may be a good thing for other creators.

Ninja explains his thoughts on TimTheTatman leaving Twitch

While chatting on his September 1 Twitch stream, Blevins started his thoughts by explaining that he has no inside information when it comes to anything regarding the moves.

Going into a hypothetical situation between Twitch and YouTube going back and forth with offers over Lupo and Tim, Ninja theorized that it is possible Twitch wouldn’t offer certain incentives to keep the creators on their platform.

With the thought that he might be right, Tyler explained why it may be good for other Twitch Partners: “Everyone that is left on Twitch, now has more leverage to stay on the platform by getting a better deal, or they could leave as well.” Going on to explain how those left on the platform can use Lupo and Tim’s move against the platform when negotiating contracts.

Ninja says that DrLupo and Timthetatman leaving Twitch for YouTube Gaming is great for the industry pic.twitter.com/3KXReDnJuL — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) September 1, 2021

The creator made note that TimTheTatman and DrLupo were Twitch staples and that they “obviously” received good deals from YouTube, and everyone should be happy for them because they are just doing what they think is best for their career.

While nobody knows what happened behind closed doors when the two creators were negotiating contracts, Ninja definitely thinks it will be beneficial to the industry as a whole.