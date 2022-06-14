Ninja claps back at MrBeast after he announced League tournament

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has lobbied several roasts at Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson after the massive philanthropist and content creator threw shade at his League of Legends skill.

On June 10, MrBeast tweeted that he may or may not be hosting a League of Legends tournament. He immediately replied to the tweet with the simple message, “Also Ninja sucks.”

Ninja quote retweeted MrBeast a few minutes later claiming he would dominate Jimmy in a League of Legends match “and it wouldn’t even be close.”

The banter took place while Ninja was streaming, so Tyler also shared his thoughts on stream doubling down on his ability to outplay MrBeast.

I would literally dominate you in a league of legends match and it wouldn’t even be close https://t.co/GHQ1TSIMPG — Ninja (@Ninja) June 10, 2022

Ninja roasts MrBeast on stream

He pulled up the “Ninja sucks” tweet on stream after a viewer brought it to his attention. Tyler stated, “MrBeast is talking s**t about some League, bro?”

After reading the tweets aloud, Ninja dug into MrBeast’s LoL game. “Do you guys know how bad MrBeast is at League of Legends,” he asked his chat. “This guy is like one of the worst support players I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

He went on to claim MrBeast would stand a chance in a match between the two of them. “I don’t know if he’s hosting the tournament or if he’s a part of it. Either way, I would absolutely dominate MrBeast in a 1v1 situation. Or in a 5v5 situation, and it wouldn’t even be close.”

Ninja responds to Mr Beast saying he sucks, says he would never lose to him in anything I say the big dogs should put some money on the line pic.twitter.com/BMNI23yXZ0 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) June 14, 2022

MrBeast hasn’t provided any more details on the supposed tournament, but now fans are anxious to see the two superstars go head to head. Maybe fans will get to see the blue-haired streamer take down the king of content.

Until then, check out our League of Legends hub for all the latest news and guides.