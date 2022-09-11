Ninja blown away after getting shout out in Cobra Kai Season 5

Twitch star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins was stunned after he got a special mention in the new Season 5 of Netflix’s Cobra Kai.

Having been streaming on YouTube and Twitch since 2011, Ninja has certified himself as one of the most iconic content creators in the streaming community.

However, Ninja hasn’t been restricted to the monitor. He’s gone on to make appearances in a variety of TV shows and films, including Duncanville, Free Guy, and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

The 31-year-old has even caught the attention of the screenwriters for Cobra Kai as he and his distinctive streaming setup got a shout out in the new series of the hit Netflix TV series.

Cobra Kai Season 5 gives special mention to Ninja

Cobra Kai Season 5 dropped on September 9 with Ninja being one of the first to catch the new series and was blown away to find he made a special cameo in the martial arts comedy.

In a scene from episode one, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumuto) pay a visit to Stingray/Raymond Porter’s (Paul Walter Hauser) new home.

During the tour around the house, they are particularly interested in his “Ninja-level gaming station.” Although, Stingray responds: “Oh, I wish. Ninja’s setup is just beyond.”

Ninja was clearly honored by the mention as he took to Twitter to share his shock, claiming it was “the first time” he’d been referenced in a show of this magnitude.

Yet, the clip sparked an idea from some fans for Ninja to make an appearance in-person. After all, Season 4 brought us a guest cameo from hugely popular country singer Carrie Underwood as well as various stars who appeared in the original ‘Karate Kid’ film franchise.

Ninja has been slowly moving onto our TV screens in recent times. However, with him now streaming on multiple platforms, his creator career is far from over.