Ninja argues that DMCA proves music industry doesn’t understand “value” of creators

Published: 3/Jan/2021 1:12

by Theo Salaun
Twitter, @Ninja / Pexels, Andrea Piacquadio

As Twitch streamers navigate the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), Ninja argues that the music industry doesn’t recognize the value of content creators as much as gaming companies do.

With online content becoming more and more popular over the past year, music industry executives and government officials have joined together in trying to restrict free usage of record labels’ property.

In November 2020, Twitch felt compelled to try apologizing for DMCA controversy as streamers and fans complained about an onslaught of suspensions and content deletion. Then, in December 2020, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis prompted massive Twitter backlash by pushing a bill that would punish DMCA strikes with felony jail time. 

Now, segueing into the new year, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins took some time during a Valorant stream to address confusion at the behalf of his chat. In his brief, impassioned clarification, the legendary streamer described how DMCA laws demonstrate the ignorance of music industry execs compared to those in the gaming industry. 

As DMCA laws work, a content creator can get in trouble for using songs in their content, whether live or recorded, if they haven’t received explicit permissions from the controlling label. In contrast, a fan in Ninja’s chat wanted to know if using a video game’s property for content could be punished similarly.

In response, Ninja put forth a simple clarification: “DMCA is everything to do with music, okay?”

Then, he elaborated on why the valuation of content creators is at the heart of the difference in approach between the gaming and music industries: “Having the rights to be able to stream video games … gaming companies understand and they realize the value that streamers and content creators bring. And they don’t try to monetize off of it. And that’s the difference between the music and the gaming industry.”

ninja adidas partnership
Twitter, @Ninja
Ninja, showing off his Adidas sneaker, is no stranger to business partnerships across multiple industries.

As Ninja posits, gaming companies recognize that allowing their titles to be used by streamers and content creators is of value to them already and not worth trying to monetize further. This is likely because they see the content as free publicity, therefore freeing up some marketing budget, and don’t want to restrict said creators. 

Dissimilarly, music companies want to monetize any and all usage of their property as much as possible. Ninja’s argument seems to suggest that by attempting to be so restrictive, those companies are ignoring the value that content creators can offer them.

Multiple Twitch outages causing streams lags, chat malfunctions, more

Published: 3/Jan/2021 0:49

by Alan Bernal
Twitch has been experiencing a string of technical difficulties across major facets of the site including its front page, lag on individual channels, as well as errors with the chat function, with more people reporting issues.

Since mid December 2020 and into the new year, Twitch users have been reporting site errors from small hiccups to the site being entirely down at times. While these issues have been brief in duration, they’ve been affecting multiple people at the same time.

“We are working to resolve the issues causing the site not loading correctly. Thank you for your patience,” the Twitch support page said on January 2. It had once again gone down for some people before picking back up again.

This has been a recurring theme for the site. There’s been three major occurrences in the last seven days that’s been a focal point of discussion among the community.

These errors come in light of reports of increased ads for people who use the uBlock Origin plugin and the prevailing notion is that these outages are the result of Twitch’s ongoing fight against these programs.

“You may be using a third party tool or browser extension that is impacting site performance. For the Twitch experience, head over to Twitch.tv and support the stream,” the Twitch notification sent out to some users read.

It should also be noted that the platform has been increasingly implementing new add ons and experimental features to Twitch which could also be affecting the performance of the site.

These outages can affect streamer and viewer alike. A large part of Twitch’s strength is the live feedback between those broadcasting and those watching.

twitch down
via Lowco Twitter
The message that Twitch users with third party apps to block ads have received.

Disconnections and errors that prevent features, like Twitch Chat, can derail entire channels and create a frustrating experience for everyone involved.

It’s unclear how long these interruptions will persist since they’ve yet to let up and have been increasing in regularity for some time now. As the site continues to troubleshoot its problems, people are keeping an eye out for any more interruptions on Twitch similar to the ones that have been occurring so far.