Ninja and Jessica Blevins squash Tfue beef after long-standing feud

Fortnite superstar Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and his wife, Jessica, seem to have settled their beef with fellow streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney, following Jessica’s accusations of farming drama.

Tension between content creators is commonplace in the world of streaming, but most conflicts are often left unresolved. Back in April 2020, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and his wife, Jessica, became entangled in a feud with Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney, with Ninja’s manager/wife alleging that Tfue was farming drama for financial gain.

Amid accidentally leaking Mr. Beast’s phone number and streaming the whole ordeal on Tfue’s personal channel, it seems that the beef has been settled, as the trio has been spotted together on social media.

Advertisement

Ninja, Jessica Blevins, and Tfue put tensions to rest

Jessica Blevins addressed the trio’s reconcilement with a lighthearted social media post, attaching a selfie of the three of them together. Captioned “Hey sweetie @Tfue,” it’s evident that content creators are back on good terms with each other.

While details of how they came to settle their differences are unclear (for now), peers within the streaming community have shown their appreciation for these positive circumstances.

Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop was one of the first to chime in, simply adding that the three of them together was “squad goals.”

Full Squad Gaming owner, Jake Lucky, and YouTube sensation, KeemStar, commented too, adding “luv this” and “peace at last” respectively.

Advertisement

luv this — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 10, 2022

Peace at at last. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) April 10, 2022

Tfue himself also took the chance to highlight this monumental moment for the three of them, as he commemorated the occasion on Instagram with a post directed at Jessica.