Ninja and Jessica Blevins scene cut from Jumanji: The Next Level

Streaming megastar Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins was destined for his Hollywood debut by appearing alongside the likes of The Rock and Kevin Hart, only to find out his scene was cut from Jumanji: The Next Level.

Few streamers can dream of reaching the heights Ninja has soared to in his livestreaming career. After transitioning over to Fortnite, Blevins exploded in popularity.

Advertisement

After becoming the biggest name on Twitch, the former Halo pro penned an exclusive deal with Mixer, which rippled through the entertainment industry. Now a free agent, Ninja has his sights set on a different kind of fame: Hollywood stardom.

After seeing Welcome to the Jungle in 2017, Ninja was vocal about his love for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart’s reboot of the original Jumanji. Little did he know the path that his livestreaming successes would pave for him.

Advertisement

Just saw Jumanji again but this time in 4Dx and in @RealD3D and I can confirm almost every intense scene was 10/10 better. Highly recommend this movie @TheRock @KevinHart4real #JackBlack and @karengillan were incredible. — Ninja (@Ninja) December 13, 2017

Ninja’s Jumanji axe

Fast-forward almost three years and both Ninja and his wife, Jessica Blevins, were set to make their first appearance on the big screen with a brief scene in the latest installment to the Jumanji franchise, The Next Level.

The short but sweet stint in a Hollywood blockbuster would mark Blevins’ first steps into the movie industry — a move which the 29-year-old has been vocal about in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Although, some months after it was settled that Ninja had a scene in The Next Level, Jessica Blevins confirmed that the pair had been cut from the final movie.

Advertisement

You guys remember me telling you that Tyler and I filmed a scene in Jumanji where he was a douche DJ in college and I was at the party with my boyfriend that wasn’t tyler? MEET BRUNO! Haha. Such amazing memories. I hope they release the scene on YouTube. https://t.co/TL2nYTH3D3 — Jessica Blevins (@JessicaBlevins) August 14, 2020

While there’s no doubt that both Tyler and Jessica were disheartened by being chopped out of the final cut, they remain optimistic that the scene will be released to the public at some point.

“I hope they release the scene on YouTube,” Jessica said in her Tweet. Although, Ninja won’t have to wait too long before his big-screen debut, as he is set to make a cameo appearance in Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy — a film based in Free City, which is said to be an amalgamation of Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite.

Providing Ninja’s scene in Free Guy makes the final cut, he will make his first big-screen appearance on December 11, 2020.