Niko Omilana fills house with millions of packing peanuts in epic prank

Popular YouTube prankster Niko Omilana stunned his housemates with an insane prank, filling their home with over 3 million packing peanuts.

Niko Omilana and the Beta Squad are British YouTube's most prominent rising stars. The group, consisting of a host of online content creators, has been going from strength to strength, with member Chunkz even finding himself thrown onto Sky Sports' Premier League coverage for the 2020/21 season.

A little closer to home, though, Chunkz was given a monumental surprise by his housemate Niko.

Omilana, founder of the Niko Defence League, is known for his prank videos and decided that the Beta Squad should celebrate moving out in a truly unique way.

In a YouTube video uploaded on September 18, Omilana explained that he wanted to do something special to celebrate them moving out. He decided that, for whatever reason, the perfect prank would be to fill the entire downstairs with packing peanuts.

Needless to say, a lot of packing peanuts were required. The total came to just over 3 million, or 230 bags and an entire lorry.

The biggest challenge was to get all the peanuts into the house without any of his housemates noticing, but Niko managed the task in a gruelling four hour period.

He even received a visit from the police, who took issue with the fact that many of the unloaded bags were obstructing the road. This ultimately didn't dent the prank though, with Omilana managing to execute it to perfection.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kg2jK6h6eTI

Once the Beta Squad had the prank revealed to them, their attention turned to how the millions of peanuts would be cleaned up.

In a hilarious twist, Omilana decided that the best thing to do would be to call a plumber, who seemed completely baffled at the "leak" he was asked to clean up.

It's one of the funniest videos we've seen in a long time, but we don't envy whoever was actually tasked with clearing up the mess. Just another day with the brilliant Beta Squad.