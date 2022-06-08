NIJISANJI VTuber Hyakumantenbara Salome hits 1 million YouTube subs in record time

NIJISANJI star Hyakumantenbara Salome has broken VTuber records by smashing through the 1 million YouTube subscriber mark, two weeks following her debut. She beat the record set by Hololive’s Gawr Gura with more than three weeks to spare.

1 million points in the name, 1 million YouTube subscribers in the game.

Hyakumantenbara Salome is in every sense of the word a viral internet superstar, and her meteoric rise has broken YouTube records in the VTubing community. The NIJISANJI JP talent’s wild May debut has built up a flood of momentum not seen before.

Two weeks on from her debut, Hyakumantenbara Salome has hit 1 million YouTube subscribers. It’s a massive achievement in its own right, but doing so in 13 days and a handful of hours has blown out the rise of various other VTubers to be the fastest yet.

Salome’s 13 days dwarfs the previous VTuber record set by Hololive enigma Gawr Gura, who reached 1 million YouTube subscribers 39 days after her debut in 2020. It’s also the fifth-fastest climb to 1 million in Japanese YouTube history.

The NIJISANJI star reacted to the news on Twitter with a play on her name and her dream of becoming the “1 million point lady”.

“NIJISANJI livers, management, and fans who have supported me… thank you very much to everyone,” she said. Her tweet got more than 250,000 likes within 24 hours.

VTubers from all agencies, not just NIJISANJI, congratulated Salome for her tremendous achievement. She wasn’t just the fastest VTuber to reach one million either ⁠— she also broke the record set by Hololive’s Sakamata Chloe in reaching 500,000 subscribers too.

Her rise was potentially spurred on by a lot of mystery surrounding her debut. There were hints Salome would be an alter-ego of other NIJISANJI stars, but the star is just truly, authentically herself.

The star has planned a commemorative stream on June 8 at 11PM JST to celebrate with fans.