NIJISANJI smashes viewership record in 2022 as new VTubers settle in

NIJISANJI has broken its viewership record in 2022 as the VTuber agency continues to grow with plenty of new debuts. While it’s had its fair share of graduations, viewership numbers continue to grow in all regions, especially in the English space.

VTubing has only continued its explosive growth in 2022. As viewership numbers rise on both YouTube and Twitch, and interest in the space expands after the 2020 boom, individual agencies are now posting some of their best results yet.

For ANYCOLOR and NIJISANJI, those results are public due to their listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company has just reported their viewership numbers for 2022 to the end of October, and it shows a notable increase as they bring in more talents.

Their YouTube viewing time has crested 191 million hours in both quarters of the 2022/23 financial year, starting in April, according to their December 15 report.

This is split similarly across all branches excluding VirtuaReal, which isn’t included in the statistics. NIJISANJI EN, despite making up 15.4% of the agency’s talents, make up about 19% of all viewership with 73 million hours in the last six months.

NIJISANJI’s Japanese Livers account for 80% of the hours, while the final 1% is their formerly-distinct Indonesian and Korean talents.

The numbers also don’t include Twitch streams, which more NIJISANJI talents are taking up. Yuki Chihiro is the most notable, with the Japanese Liver breaking into the top 10 female streamers worldwide with her broadcasts on both YouTube and Twitch.

The number of talents didn’t change between the first and second quarters of 2022 for reporting’s sake, but the recent debut of XSOLEIL will affect these numbers for Q3 2022, as well as the graduations of Miyu Ottavia, Axia Krone, and Yugo Asuma.

With more events on the horizon, and a big profit posted in the latest quarter, the future’s looking bright for NIJISANJI if they can continue their growth.