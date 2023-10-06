Nijisanji reveals new Ethyria merch amidst 2nd Anniversary celebrations

Nijisanji has unveiled a range of exciting new merchandise to celebrate the upcoming 2nd Anniversary of Ethyria, its second-ever English-speaking wave.

Over a period of two and a half years, Nijisanji EN has debuted 35 Livers across eight generations with Krisis being the most recent in June 2023.

However, the VTuber agency’s Western branch wasn’t always so vast with the first few generations consisting of just a handful of Livers. Among these was the second-generation Ethyria, originally consisting of Nina Kosaka, Millie Parfait, Enna Alouette, and Reimu Endou.

Nina has since graduated after what she described as a “humbling,” experience but the party must go on, and losing a member isn’t going to stop Ethyria from celebrating everything they’ve achieved.

Nijisanji EN unveils Ethyria 2nd Anniversary merchandise

Nijisanji has revealed a collection of merchandise to celebrate Ethyria’s 2nd Anniversary following the group’s debuts two years ago.

Announcing the impressive offerings the agency tweeted: “Can you believe it’s already been 2 years!? Celebrate their anniversary with new merch! Especially three Liver-produced items.”

Available from October 9, 19:00 PDT, the set includes a variety of goodies for fans to purchase. Most of the available merchandise offers a unique variant for each of Ethyria’s three active members.

Here’s the full list of Ethyria 2nd Anniversary merch available on the Nijisanji Store:

“Ethyria 2nd Anniversary” NIJI-NUI – $20.04/€18.96

– $20.04/€18.96 “Ethyria 2nd Anniversary” Acrylic Stand – $10.02/€9.48

$10.02/€9.48 “Ethyria 2nd Anniversary” Random Snapshot Card – $2.00/€1.90

– $2.00/€1.90 “Ethyria 2nd Anniversary” Hologram Square Badge – $4.68/€4.42

– $4.68/€4.42 “Ethyria 2nd Anniversary” IC Card Holder – $22.71/€21.49 (Enna only)

– $22.71/€21.49 (Enna only) “Ethyria 2nd Anniversary” Hooded Towel – $26.72/€25.28 (Millie only)

– $26.72/€25.28 (Millie only) “Ethyria 2nd Anniversary” Bracelet – $25.38/€24.02 (Reimu only)

– $25.38/€24.02 (Reimu only) “Ethyria 2nd Anniversary” Bag Charm – $33.40/€31.60

– $33.40/€31.60 “Ethyria 2nd Anniversary” Snapshot Card Holder – $8.02/€7.58

Nijisanji ANYCOLOR is selling a wide range of merchandise to celebrate Ethyria’s 2nd Anniversary.

In addition to the merchandise, Ethyria will be celebrating their anniversary together with a series of collab streams between the three girls.

Their exact plans for this year haven’t been revealed yet but these events are known to be impressive. In August 2023, Obsydia celebrated its 2nd anniversary with an ambitious Nijisanji-themed RPG that took Rosemi Lovelock 500 hours to develop.