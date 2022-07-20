NIJISANJI reveal new ILUNA EN VTuber group: Talents, debut dates

Andrew Amos . 12 minutes ago

NIJISANJI are continuing their expansion with more English talents in their all-new ILUNA VTuber group. The six new stars, part of a mixed-gender release, were revealed on July 19 with a relay debut later in the month.

NIJISANJI’s growing yet again. After debuting a new all-male Japanese VTuber group in VOLTACTION last week, AnyColor’s VTuber agency is growing by six on the English side of operations with the all-new ILUNA group.

The new group follows a high-school theme, with all six members a part of the ILUNA Institute of the Mythics.

Each are imbued with certain magical skills which makes up the backbone of their lore ⁠— from being a reanimated doll (Maria Marionette) to an “angelic maiden who descended from heaven to observe mankind” (Aia Amare).

Their names are: Kyo Kaneko, Maria Marionette, Aster Arcadia, Aia Amare, Ren Zotto, and Scarle Yonaguni.

The teaser video, released on July 19, gives a little insight into each of the new VTubers and their personality with a short one-line quip. From the cheerful Kyo Kaneko to the rather seductive Scarle Yonaguni, there’s very different vibes across the board.

NIJISANJI’s ILUNA VTuber group is set to debut later in July 2022. They will be doing so in a special program that goes live on July 24, 2022 at 5PM PT / 8PM ET.

The special program will be co-hosted by fellow NIJISANJI EN members Selen Tatsuki and Alban Knox. Each of the individual ILUNA members will also be holding relay debut streams across the day.

They are also releasing ⁠— in true NIJISANJI style ⁠— with a debut song produced by Japanese artist MATZ named Let’s Get It Started. The debut song will go live a few hours later at 9PM PT / 12AM ET (July 25).