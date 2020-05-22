NICKMERCS reveals reason behind Twitch streaming hiatus

Popular Twitch streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed the reason he’s taken a Twitch hiatus citing a “loss of balance” in his life as one of the top names on the platform.

Throughout 2020, Nick has become one of the biggest personalities on Twitch – in February, a report even suggested that he earns more on the platform than the likes of Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney and Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel.

Though, as they say, money isn’t everything, and this may be Nick’s outlook as he announced that he will be taking a hiatus from streaming for one main reason.

Advertisement

Naturally, this may come as somewhat of a shock to his many fans and subscribers, but his reasoning makes sense.

Read More: NICKMERCS roasts Nadeshot after Dr Disrespect tries to reunite them

In the tweet Nick posted announcing the news, he revealed that a “loss of balance” was the reason for making this decision, and went into greater detail.

Advertisement

“Takin’ a little hiatus from the stream game after back to back to back 200+ hour months,” he said in the May 21 post. “In the gym again, workin’ on my health, physical & mental. Also spendin’ some much needed time with the family.”

Takin’ a little hiatus from the stream game after back to back to back 200+ hour months. Lost the balance bros. In the gym again, workin’ on my health, physical & mental. Also spendin’ some much needed time with the family. I’ll be live tomorrow, keep the balance. 👊🏼 — nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) May 21, 2020

Though he reveals that he’ll be live “tomorrow” (Friday, May 22) it’s unclear whether it will just be for one of his regular streams or just a short stream after already taking a couple of days away from the platform.

Read More: xQc roasts Dr Disrespect after he mocked his Twitch streams

Consecutive months amassing over 200 hours on stream is no small task, so it’s not a surprise that Nick might feel that he’s overdoing it, especially during these troubling times.

Advertisement

Nick isn’t the first person to cut down their streaming schedule for similar reasons: for example, earlier in February 2020, HAchubby stopped streaming as much so as to focus on her education.

Streaming full-time is a big commitment, and just like anyone else, sometimes our favorite personalities might just need a break.