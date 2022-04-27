NICKMERCS reveals he’s put people jail due to weekly swattings

Popular Twitch streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed that he’s put multiple people in jail due to getting swatted multiple times a week.

With the rising popularity of Twitch, swatting has continued to be an issue throughout the community. It involves someone making a false police report that sends the cops or even a SWAT team to a streamer’s house, occasionally putting them in danger.

It has even caused streamers like xQc to move into a new house due to it happening every single day.

In a recent stream, FaZe Clan co-owner NICKMERCS revealed that he deals with being swatted three times a week and has even had people put in jail over it.

NICKMERCS reveals swatting issue

On April 23, Kolcheff was conversing with his chat about food when someone brought up the idea that he should do a cooking stream with his wife.

After a viewer mentioned that Nick had brought up the subject before, the Twitch streamer ended the topic by explaining why he doesn’t want to have his family on camera.

“You know I get swatted three times a f**kin week, you know that? I don’t want anyone to feel bad for me, I just want you to understand that if you were in my shoes you wouldn’t want to put your people on the stream that often either,” he explained. “It’s not a great feeling.”

He continued, explaining that he has put two people in jail already. He added: “And, I’m about to make another round, to be honest with you.”

As we’ve unfortunately seen with past swatting incidences, it’s fairly common for bigger streamers to be victims of swatting more often. With over 6.4 million followers on Twitch alone, NICKMERCS definitely falls into that category.

The issue has even caused creators to have armed police stand outside their homes 24 hours a day.