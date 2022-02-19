NICKMERCS mocks Dr Disrespect fans as “literal cyborgs” with hilarious impression

Popular Twitch streamer NICKMERCS has fired hilarious shots at YouTube entertainer Dr Disrespect, continuing their pseudo-feud and calling the Doc’s fans “literal cyborgs”.

Neither NICKMERCS nor Dr Disrespect are known for holding back their opinions, a fact that regularly spices up their live streams.

While NICKMERCS continues to dominate Twitch with his Apex Legends content, the moustached maverick is tearing up the YouTube world with the reasons behind his Twitch ban still a complete mystery.

The pair have recently been engaged in a friendly back-and-forth over their physical prowess, with both claiming they’d have no trouble dispatching of the other in a bout.

In his February 18 live stream, Nick initiated the next chapter of the pair’s friendly feud, throwing shots in his trademark fashion.

Speaking about his victory in his state free throw championship as a child, NICKMERCS got on to the topic of the Doc and his audience, and the way the latter hype up the former.

“State free throw champion,” Nick said. “Granted, there were like 10 other competitors you know, but that’s not the point. It’s like when Doc says he’s the back-to-back blockbuster. And they [his fans] are like: ‘Oh yeah Doc, back-to-back blockbuster. F**k yeah man, the two-time!’ Doc fans are something else man. Those are the most interesting f**king fans, bro.”

“I get them in my tweets every now and then,” he continued. “Because Doc and me have a little back-and-forth, and we’re clearly joking but they’re all like: ‘Oh my god dude he would never step to the cobra skin python, f**king anaconda guy man, yeah! Six-eight black steal moustache, would never lose a fight to anything. Would probably take a bear in a fight’… There’s no way these are real humans, cyborgs man. Literal cyborgs.”

The Doc has not replied as of this article’s publication but, given the nature of their relationship, we expect him to come back with equally biting comments.