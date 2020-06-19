NICKMERCS explains why he stopped vlogging

Streaming star and gaming personality Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is best known for his broadcasts on Twitch — but he hadn’t always planned on focusing on live streams.

NICKMERCS boasts a massive presence on Twitch, accumulating over 3.7 million followers on the site due to his humorous interactions with fellow streamers and his impressive gameplay, usually with a controller.

However, the star also boasts a fairly successful YouTube channel, which, at one point, he’d hoped to bolster with non-gaming centric content like vlogs (regular recordings of his daily life).

After moving to Los Angeles some time ago, NICKMERCS made an attempt at diversifying his content with these vlogs, but ultimately decided against it, as explained during a June 19 episode of the ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast.

During the episode, he was asked a slew of questions regarding his time on Twitch, which eventually led to the topic of some fans accusing him of “pre-recording” his broadcasts.

That's never been the case, of course, because he's not a fan of making pre-recorded content in general, revealing that he dislikes the feeling of talking to a camera rather than his own audience in real-time.

“I used to do vlogging on YouTube,” Nick said of the topic. “I did a few of ‘em, and I never liked it. It was always weird to me that I was like, talking to the camera, like, ‘Aye, what’s up guys? How you doin’?’ [laughs].”

“I just — there wasn’t anybody, I’m talking to myself, man!” he added. “You know what I mean? At least I’m talking to you guys right now, which makes it a little bit more comfortable. But imagine just talking to yourself, vlogging. Isn’t that kind of weird?”

(Topic begins at 8:47)

While every social media platform comes with its pros and cons, it seems that NICKMERCS is a Twitch streamer through and through.

And while he uploads popular clips and moments from his broadcasts to YouTube on a regular basis (including the construction of his home gaming studio), it doesn’t look like fans should look forward to vlogs from this entertainer anytime soon.