NICKMERCS explains his unexpected drop in Twitch streaming

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has explained the slowdown in his streaming schedule, as he’s been on Twitch way less in recent weeks.

Nick has been streaming on Twitch for many years now, coming up from being a small Call of Duty streamer to one of the biggest names in the entire industry, with tens of thousands of paying subscribers and even more viewers with every livestream.

He landed himself in hot water in June for what many deemed to be an “anti-LGBT” tweet regarding Pride month, resulting in Activision pulling his Operator bundle from Call of Duty.

Article continues after ad

After taking some time, Nick returned to Twitch and managed to keep a consistent schedule, but throughout September things became a little more sporadic.

Article continues after ad

NICKMERCS explains inconsistent stream schedule

Speaking about it in a YouTube video posted on September 20, Nick admitted that he hadn’t been streaming as much due to his family commitments as a new father.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“My bad for not streaming as much,” he said to kick off the video. “I said that it would be a tough month because we had a lot of family coming over. It’s the first baby on both sides. So when I tell you we were getting tackled by grandparents, and parents, and aunts, and uncles, and cousins … It’s a celebration, bro. It’s been nuts.”

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, Nick had only streamed 8 times in the month of September in 20 days, after rarely missing a day for months, so he likely had a number of regular viewers curious about what had happened.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, it’s not bad news at all, but it sounds as though he might be ready to get back on the wagon and go live more regularly again.