NICKMERCS condemns Dr Disrespect’s “inexcusable” actions & leaves fans divided

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff had nothing kind to say when reacting to news of Dr Disrespect’s YouTube streaming return.

After reports about his Twitch ban began circulating in June, Dr Disrespect admitted to inappropriately messaging a minor. Several popular streamers and content creators quickly condemned the behavior, including the likes of NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman.

The Doc took an extended hiatus from content creation afterward but has since returned to YouTube in a stream that broke his personal viewership record.

Article continues after ad

Notably, NICKMERCS responded to the streamer’s resurgence in a brief Twitter/X post, calling Dr Disrespect a “ret**d” for inappropriately texting a minor, despite being “married with children [and] pushin’ 40.”

A controversial streamer in his own right, Nick then went on to note that he cut ties with his former collaborator “because obviously [that behavior is] inexcusable.”

In the social media post, Nick further addressed people calling him a “fake friend” for no longer supporting Doc. “Now I’m a sh** friend for not having his back??? Buncha brain-rot morons on this app,” he wrote.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some of Nick’s fans weren’t happy with his statement, arguing he shouldn’t have turned his back on the banned streamer.

As many are well aware, NICKMERCS and Dr Disrespect have an extensive history together. They’ve collaborated several times in the past, though their public-facing relationship hasn’t always remained amiable.

But, while it seems some internet feuds stemmed from over-the-top bantering, it looks like there’s no repairing this particular rift.

Article continues after ad

NICKMERCS is not the only high-profile streamer to hit back at Dr Disrespect fans in the wake of his return. Another of the Doc’s former collaborators, DrLupo, spoke out as well, specifically calling out viewers who came at him for “turning on people.”

Lupo responded by saying he could not continue to befriend and support someone who behaved inappropriately with a teenager. “You do not defend that, there’s no defending it,” DrLupo said in part on a stream of his own.

Article continues after ad