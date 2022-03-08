NICKMERCS caught summit1g talking about his biceps on Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff caught summit1g talking about his biceps during a Twitch stream, and his response was hilarious.

Widely known for his body-building stature and being active in the gym, NICKMERCS is one of the most popular Twitch streamers when the topic of strength comes up in conversation.

During his Twitch stream, summit1g made a joke about the size of Nick’s biceps, saying that they would actually prevent him from properly throwing a punch.

NICKMERCS came across the clip during his broadcast and hilariously replied that he’d have to have summit sign a waiver before an altercation could even happen.

Advertisement

NICKMERCS responds to summit1g’s bicep comment

After coming across the clip, the Twitch star played it live on stream.

He said: “I feel like if NICKMERCS would try to throw a right hook, his bicep would run into his pec and he wouldn’t be able to extend his arm.”

As he began laughing, Nick was quick to talk positively about summit. He said: “Don’t ever judge a book by its cover. Who knows? Don’t underestimate anybody — ever. You see him punch that monitor?”

NICKMERCS is referencing an incident in 2018 where summit1g rage quit a game of H1Z1, punching his screen in the process.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Seconds later, Kolcheff changed the topic to whether or not he’d be able to ‘knock out’ the leader of the 1G Squad.

Read More: Logan Paul reveals biggest concern about the future of the metaverse

He said: “Nah, Nah. I’m cleaning his s**t. As a matter of fact, for him to be in any physical altercation with me, my lawyers would make him sign a waiver in case anything happened.”

At the time of writing, summit has yet to respond to Nick’s comments — but we’ll be sure to update this article if he does.