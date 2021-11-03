NICKMERCS becomes first streaming star to sign big deal with Apple Beats

Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff has signed an exclusive deal with Apple’s premium sound brand, Beats by Dre, making him the first gamer and first Twitch streamer to partner with the brand.

NICKMERCS has been making giant strides in 2021. In addition to becoming a part-owner of the iconic FaZe Clan, he featured in an NFL advertisement, signed a lucrative Twitch contract extension, and more.

Continuing that trend, he’s signed an exciting new partnership with Beats.

The company first ventured into the gaming world by partnering with FaZe. Now, they’ve taken it to the next level step by signing him as an official partner.

“MFAM is officially partnered up with Beats,” said Nick. “Moving forward, we’re squared up with them. That means a lot of things. I’m definitely super excited about it. We got some stuff coming, and I want to show you guys a couple of things.”

First, he showed fans a glimpse of some NICKMERCS-themed Beats Studio Buds. Then, he did the same for a pair of Studio3 Wireless Headphones. “I’m going to give away a bunch of these,” he added with excitement.

In the press release, he explained that “having high-quality audio is critical in gaming.” For that reason, he “can’t wait to partner with the team already responsible for some of the best audio equipment in the world.”

“I only bring the best products to my community,” he explained. “And with Beats, we’ll be introducing a new level of premium sound to gamers everywhere.”

The move makes NICKMERCS the first gamer to sign with the company. He’ll join other elite performers, athletes, and celebrities, including LeBron James, Serena Williams, Eden Hazard, and more.

The official release date hasn’t been announced. However, the products are expected to hit retail stores in the US in the coming weeks.