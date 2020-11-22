 Nick Bean says he doesn't speak to Sway House boys anymore - Dexerto
Nick Bean says he doesn’t speak to Sway House boys anymore

Published: 22/Nov/2020 5:18

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Nick Bean revealed he doesn’t speak to other members from the Sway House anymore after he fought with them at a restaurant, although he didn’t elaborate on the finer details.

Nick Bean has been a member of the Sway House for quite some time now. It’s less than a year old, but it’s already grown into one of the two most prominent TikTok influencer supergroups.

It houses some of the biggest names in the scene, including Bryce Hall, Griffin Johnson, and Noah Beck. Nick Bean, who is the creative director of the group, has collaborated with them throughout the year.

However, he came under fire recently for doing the ‘fox eye’ in a video, a trend where people stretch their eyes to ‘imitate’ an Asian eye shape. It’s widely considered to be an act of racial stereotyping and discrimination.

Nick Bean was widely criticized for his controversial act.

Now, it seems like Nick Bean has found himself at odds with the rest of the crew. In a recent video, he dropped a bombshell and claimed he doesn’t speak to any other members from the Sway House.

However, before getting stuck into the details, he pointed out that he doesn’t have an issue with Bryce Hall. The two of them have been good friends for a very long time. “I love Bryce. [He] is the only person [in the Sway House] I really, really care about,” he said.

Once he got that off his chest, he explained the situation. “I got into a fight at Mel’s Diner. I dropped some rude words… I was being a little bit arrogant,” he said. “And [because of that] I don’t talk to anybody in Sway anymore.”

Interestingly, no official announcement about his departure has been made. However, TikTok influencers join and leave supergroups all the time, so he might already be riding solo.

Either way, it looks like Nick Bean’s time at the Sway House has come to a bitter end for the time being, but it might not be permanent.

He seemed genuinely remorseful about the situation, and although a month-long rift has formed, only time will tell whether it’s salvageable.

Are Chris Romero and Madi Monroe back together? Duo address rumors

Published: 22/Nov/2020 4:22

by Andrew Amos
Instagram: Madi Monroe

Chris Romero and Madi Monroe were once one of the most popular ships in the TikTok scene. However, they split up just as things were heating up. While they’ve been hanging out together more recently, leading to rumors, they’ve cleared the air.

Chris Romero and Madi Monroe were one of TikTok’s cutest couples. They met in 2019, instantly hit it off, and were together for over a year.

The duo share a huge fanbase, with Madi boasting over 12 million followers on TikTok, while Chris has over 5 million. That’s not including their millions of fans combined on Instagram and other sites.

Instagram: Chris Romero
Madi Monroe and Chris Romero were together for over a year before splitting in October 2020.

The two were very much committed to each other, with Chris even celebrating their anniversary by getting a tattoo of Madi’s name on his lip.

By October 2020 though, the duo had reportedly broken up. There were suggestions Chris had cheated on Madi.

New photos have emerged of the two reportedly staying with each other, which led to rumors re-igniting about the two being back together.

However, Madi has posted a statement clearing the air, saying she’s “not talking to anyone.”

“Chris and I are not back together. We are strictly friends, and no he is not staying at my house. It’s really frustrating when everyone constantly assumes they know everything about what goes on in my life,” she said on an Instagram story.

It comes after photos of Chris staying at Madi’s and using her bathroom did the rounds on the internet on November 21. Madi even played into the joke, asking Chris to clean her bathroom on TikTok.

Madi’s statement has definitely put a dash to the rumors many fans were hoping could be true. They aren’t back together, although it looks like their earlier split was amicable enough to remain friends.

Time can only tell if they do rekindle the flame though. While Madi and Chris are busy pursuing other projects for now, their paths could align once again, and that’ll really get their fans excited.