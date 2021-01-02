Logo
NFL star Pat McAfee spectacularly fails at guessing what League of Legends is

Published: 2/Jan/2021 0:34

by Theo Salaun
pat mcafee league of legends
Instagram, @patmcafeeshow / Riot Games

What do Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kris Jenner and Dwanye ‘The Rock’ Johnson have in common? They’re all characters in League of Legends according to the imagination of former NFL star Pat McAfee.

League of Legends is a complicated game. At over 140 champions, Riot Games’ multiplayer online battle arena game has only grown more and more difficult to master in the decade since its 2009 release.

While the massively popular, globally renowned MOBA can be confusing to even its most dedicated fans — it’s obviously even more puzzling to those who know nothing about it.

One such person is McAfee, a decorated former punter for the Indianapolis Colts who is now a podcast host and (sometimes) professional wrestler.

On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, LoL was brought up and the sports aficionado wanted to guess what the game was based solely on its name. Standing up and gesticulating widely, McAfee passionately, confidently came up with a beautifully off-base premise for what a game called “League of Legends” could be.

For mobile users, segment begins at 1:55.

Stemming from a conversation about how the Oculus has changed his perception on video games, McAfee admits he never liked gaming because he was bad at it. Now, he’s intrigued and applies that curiosity to LoL where he tries to guess what the game could be.

Unfortunately, his first premise starts off on the wrong foot: “Almost like the NFL, you’ve got 32 teams and it’s a league.” 

Then, it gets a little more convoluted when he starts thinking about the “legends” aspect: “There are legends that run said team … actual legends, like characters … Stone Cold Steve Austin probably has a team to fight against. The Rock probably has a team. These are legendary human beings.

“I would assume Kris Jenner has a squad, there’s a legend in a different field … Maybe the Schitt’s Creek writers got in there.”

 

As for the combat, McAfee imagines that LoL’s teams “play each other in some sort of sport” and that maybe that sports involves killing and swords, because “It feels like potential sword game.”

Eventually, the NFL icon gets to watch some footage of the game and realizes that no, the Jenner matriarch and Schitt’s Creek writers are not managing teams of sword fighters. Instead, he quickly wonders if what he’s seeing is some sort of hybrid of Risk and the Sims.

By the segment’s finish, McAfee learns a little bit more about LoL and possibly comes up with an alternative game franchise that Riot can look into.

He and his fellow hosts also end up renaming the title “Lots of Love” and decide that the greatest League of Legends player of all time would be… Winston Churchill.

Nelk Boys’ Kyle Forgeard explains why Jesse Sebastiani disappeared from their videos

Published: 1/Jan/2021 22:44

by Bill Cooney
Nelk

NELK Boys

Kyle Forgeard of NELK Boys revealed to fans why Jesse ‘mtvjesse’ Sebastiani had been a rare sight on the channel during 2020 and why he might not be returning during a recent broadcast on Twitch.

NELK is one of the most well-known channels on YouTube. Love their pranks or hate them, there’s a good chance you’ve seen or at least heard about the group before.

In recent months, fans had started to notice the absence of Sebastiani from videos, but the other members of the group had remained silent about what was going on, until Kyle cleared things up during a recent stream.

YouTube : NELK Boys
Jesse is still one of the most popular members of the group, despite his recent absence.

While playing some blackjack, Kyle explained that since the channel was founded in 2010 they had done so many pranks that Jesse was just sort of “burnt out.”

“We’ve been doing this a long time, we’ve done a lot of pranks, we’ve pretty much done everything, and I think Jesse’s kind of just burnt out,” Forgeard told viewers. “He still wants to be in the videos and stuff, but you guys have seen the videos from the past year.”

While he still wants to be included in content, Sebastiani seems to be done with producing and coming up with ideas, of course, once he speaks about the situation we’ll know exactly what’s going on.

“I just think Jesse’s kinda done with the videos and s**t, like in a way,” the 26-year-old explained. “And no, we’re not set at all, we bring in a lot of money from our merch drops and stuff, but I don’t think me and Jesse have taken money out of the company in like, five months maybe?”

Jesse apparently packing up shop is a hard pill to swallow for NELK fans, a lot of whom view the duo of him and Kyle as the “heart and soul” of the channel.

“When I think of “Nelk” I think of “Kyle & Jesse”. That would suck if he was done,” one user replied, and while he might be done with NELK, that’s not saying he’s done making content altogether. But, we won’t know exactly what his plans are until he speaks out himself.