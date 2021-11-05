NFL star Aaron Rodgers took Ivermectin after “consulting” Joe Rogan

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss NFL action due to health and safety protocols. And, in a new interview, he revealed that Joe Rogan’s podcast helped advise his medical decisions.

The Packers are 7-1 and considered a Super Bowl contender. Aaron Rodgers, their Hall of Fame-bound quarterback, will now be away from the team for the foreseeable future.

This has been unexpected, unideal news (for Packers fans, at least), but now people are surprised by a new twist to the story. Apparently, Rodgers’ homeopathic treatments were not only inspired by his personal doctor.

As explained on the Pat McAfee show, A-Rod also “consulted” Joe Rogan and has been following much of the advice given during the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Aaron Rodgers thanks Joe Rogan for medical advice

While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers explained how he’s been feeling and how he’s come to this point. Eventually, he revealed that he spoke with Rogan about the situation and has been “doing a lot of the stuff [Rogan] recommended in his podcast.”

Following up on what some of that “stuff” might be, Rodgers listed a number of medications and homeopathic treatments he’s been taking. Social media latched onto one in particular, with The Athletic’s Ben Baldwin caps-locking a reaction to A-Rod taking Ivermectin.

Aaron Rodgers explains Ivermectin treatment and decisions

If you want to hear from Rodgers directly, you can tune into the McAfee Show embedded above. Unfortunately, since this is being written during the live show, we can’t provide a time stamp just yet.

In summation though, Rodgers thanked Rogan for ‘using his voice’ to speak out about alternative treatments.

It remains unclear when A-Rod will be cleared for a return to NFL action, but he appears very confident in his health. In the meantime, Jordan Love will start for the Packers and Rodgers will continue his homeopathic recovery.