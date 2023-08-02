News anchor blames “TikTok challenge” after getting sucker punched at Jersey Shore bar

Fox 29 anchor Bob Kelly appeared on TV with a swollen black eye and revealed that he’d been sucker punched in an attack he blamed on a TikTok challenge.

Fox 29 traffic anchor Bob Kelly is recovering after being assaulted during an event at the Jersey Shore on Sunday, July 30, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The publication reported that Kelly was emceeing a party at a Jersey Shore bar on Sunday when an unidentified man filmed himself pouring beer on Kelly’s shoulder and head before punching him in the face when Kelly tried to swat away the beer.

Kelly was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Kelly’s left eye was barely open as he discussed the ordeal during an appearance on “Good Day Philadelphia” on August 1.

“It was a frightening, disturbing event that apparently was incited by this TikTok challenge — similar to what you saw happen to Cardi B, with the water and being videoed,” Kelly said.

It is unclear which TikTok challenge Kelly was referring to as it relates to the Cardi B incident, but the singer recently threw a microphone at a fan who tossed their drink at her.

This is not the first TikTok “challenge” of being accused of being dangerous. Previous trends have seen TikTok users eat Tidepods, or more recently Borax.

Several prank videos have also been seen going wrong. In 2022, two teens reportedly died after participating in the “Angel of Death” challenge, where youths ran in front of moving trucks to see how they’d avoid hitting them.