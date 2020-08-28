New Walking Dead video game confirmed for next-gen consoles

The Walking Dead fans have been hit with a huge surprise as a new video game based on the AMC series has been confirmed for next-gen consoles. It will be released on the Xbox Series X and PS5, but also current gen too.

The series has had games based on it released in the past, including the famous Telltale stories that rolled out in 2012. Eight years on, another game has been announced and let's just say the concept is interesting to say the least.

Millions of eyes across the world will have been locked onto Gamescom on August 28. At the event, which was presented in a different way to the usual format due to the ongoing global situation, Fall Guys fans were given a sneak peek at Season 2 and some Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War news was delivered.

In the midst of all the hype, fans of TWD will have been pleasantly surprised by the reveal of a new game coming later this year from Headup Games.

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead announced

This one might hurt Rick Grimes fans a little, but the game is going to be all about building bridges. The former lead character, played by Andrew Lincoln, exited the show in Season 9 after an explosion on a bridge.

Michonne and Daryl looked on in disbelief thinking their leader, and friend, had died. Viewers know he washed up on shore just fine, though he hasn't been back since.

Well, in Bridge Constructor you get the chance to build structures that are as strong as anything. A new trailer dropped for the game during the Gamescom presentation and it was a fairly dramatic entrance, too.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMoPDLdIv90

What's it about?

The trailer doesn't give a whole lot away and really focuses on the drama of the scene. After heading over to Headup Games' website, though, we learnt more about what this title will have to offer.

An official statement reads: "Join a group of survivors as they fight against hordes of undead walkers and a hostile human community. Build bridges and other constructions through bleak landscapes and ruined structures. Team up with fan-favorite characters like Daryl, Michonne and Eugene, and create safe passage for iconic vehicles from the series.

"Use movable level objects, explosives and baits to your advantage as you lure walkers into lethal traps and guide your survivors to safety. Enjoy the physics-based frenzy and ragdoll animations as walkers succumb to the forces of gravity."

So, it appears that strategy is going to be a big part of the gameplay experience, just like previous Bridge Constructor games.

When is the next Walking Dead game coming out?

You won't have to wait long to get your hands on the game. It will be released at some stage in 2020, potentially later in the year towards the Holiday season. No specific date has been mentioned in that regard.

What we know, though, is that it will be coming out on Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC and on mobile devices as well.