New VTuber group V-Dere debuts four familiar faces with a new look

A new VTuber group named V-Dere has announced debuts for its first four talents made up of four ex-indie VTubers with each member getting a fancy new model to mark the occasion.

Five months ago four indie talents introduced themselves to the VTuber world with a joint collaboration between these close friends.

The talents were Elia Stellaria, Mozumi Pichi, Airi Viridis, and Kiri Spica. They have gone on to carve themselves an impressive spot in the VTuber community having earned a combined 66,000 subscribers. That’s not bad at all given the short time period since their initial debuts.

Now these four are ready to take the next step by making their very own VTuber group with hopes to create a “talent-run,” organization that is welcoming to all.

V-Dere debuts four returning indie talents with new outfits

V-Dere announced the debuts for its first four talents in a new trailer showing off the members and giving fans a taste of what to expect.

This trailer revealed a character summary for each member and a first look at their new outfits which quality-wise are amongst the best the industry has to offer.

The trailer was accompanied by the reveal of when their debuts will take place. The debuts for each talent will be relayed back to back on Friday, September 29.

These are the times for each debut with debuts taking place on their respective YouTube channels:

Although these debut times are targeted at a North American audience that doesn’t mean each member will stream regularly at these times. The decision to debut during NA’s primetime was a joint decision based on the average location of their collective audience.

