New Twitch feature helps turn stream clips into TikTok videos

Twitch has just added the ability to turn stream clips into vertical videos for TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and more.

Over the last few years, one of the most popular ways to grow your Twitch stream has been building an audience on other platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

In our interview with Twitch streamer SweeetTails, she shared how she used TikTok to build up her following.

On May 11, 2023, Twitch revealed a new vertical video editor to help turn stream clips into the vertical videos needed for TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and more.

Twitch reveals vertical video editor for stream clips

In a tweet, Twitch shared a video showing the new and improved clip editor available in the site’s creator dashboard.

They said: “It’s easier than ever to create social media videos of your best moments with the new Clip Editor!”

The new feature inside of Clip’s Manager will allow streamers to share directly to YouTube Shorts (provided you’ve connected your account) with ease.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To share on TikTok, Instagram Reels, and other social media platforms, however, you’ll have to download the clip and manually upload it on the other sites.

Streamers quickly took to the replies on the post with support for Twitch’s latest feature, with many of them impressed that they’d add such a thing.

“YOOO W NEW FEATURE GOOD JOB TWITCH,” one user replied.

Another commented: “Absolutely huge QoL update! Great for getting your content to other platforms.”

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.