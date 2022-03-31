 New Twitch 'boosting' feature already being exploited with NSFW content on home page - Dexerto
New Twitch ‘boosting’ feature already being exploited with NSFW content on home page

Published: 31/Mar/2022 5:00 Updated: 31/Mar/2022 4:10

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
twitch-boost-feature
Twitch

Twitch

Twitch’s new ‘boosting’ feature is already being exploited with NSFW content on the front page after a streamer reported it on social media, sparking concern among the community.

In October 2021, Twitch introduced a controversial new feature that allowed streamers to “boost” their streams by paying extra to have it pop up in people’s recommendations on the front page.

Streamers weren’t thrilled about it. xQc even claimed it was the “worst idea” he’d ever seen in his life.

It’s remained an option ever since though, but has now come under scrutiny once again after being exploited with NSFW content.

Twitch stream boost feature
Twitch/Pixabay
Twitch’s boost feature allows streamers to pay extra to promote themselves.

Twitch streamer ‘TheNoosh22’ was shocked to see an NSFW thumbnail of a woman’s chest in the promotion section of their front page, along with an indication that it was a paid promotion.

“Hey Twitch, that ‘Pay for Promo’ thing you introduced just put this on my front page in my recommended,” they said with an accompanying picture.

“I’ve been on Twitch since JTV and have been a partner for 10 years. I’ve never had this happen on my front page, and it’s there because Twitch got paid to put it there. It is the feature’s fault.”

twitch-boosting-nsfw-content
Twitter: @thenoosh22
The NSFW content appeared in the bottom left of the screenshot above.

However, the image didn’t actually belong to the host of that stream. It was a picture of an NSFW model taken over a year ago. She made the claim on Twitter and in a Reddit thread about the incident and posted proof.

The real culprit behind the stream has reportedly been banned, which is supported by the fact their channel can no longer be found on the platform. There’s no denying the situation has just piled more backlash on the latest feature.

