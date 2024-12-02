New streaming site Parti crashes after hitting record viewership

New streaming platform Parti crashed after its user limit was exceeded. Though users had to stop streaming at the time, many agreed that the site’s growing popularity was “legendary.”

Back in November, Parti, a new streaming site, launched online. While Parti is in fierce competition with Kick and Twitch, the site ended up crashing just weeks after its beginning.

On December 1, Parti explained they were working vigorously to increase server limits.

“We just hit a new record for concurrent livestreams, maxing out our server allowance!” Parti said. “We’re already working with our partners to boost server limits ASAP.

“If you’re streaming right now, please end your session and try again in a few hours. Livestreams will be back online shortly! Apologies for the inconvenience, and thank you for making Parti the hottest platform out there.”

Parti users react to “legendary” crash

Users of the streaming platform weren’t surprised by how popular it’s become, taking to X to express their excitement.

“Let’s gooo!!” exclaimed Jack Doherty, one of Parti’s most popular users.

“You ain’t growing if you ain’t crashing the servers,” said another.

“Legendary, let’s f*cking go,” wrote a third.

Parti’s growing popularity could likely be from the site offering money to new users. When they officially launched, Parti said they intended to give users the earnings they “deserve.”

“We’re rolling out official streamer deals for 30 dedicated streamers to become part of the Parti family! Here’s your chance to be part of the next big thing in streaming and earn while you do it,” Parti tweeted.

Regardless of how big or how small a user’s channel is, Parti noted that earnings could be anywhere from $1K to $10K. For streamers who amass even bigger numbers like Twitch’s Kai Cenat or YouTube’s IShowSpeed, Parti said they’d be open to discussing larger earnings.