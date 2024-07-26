New Stanley Cup x LoveShackFancy collab is perfect for Bridgerton fans

Stanley Cup fever is still going strong in 2024, and the Stanley x LoveShackFancy limited-edition Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers are set to be no different.

The new collab drops on August 6 and features four new tumblers that are floral, perfect for summer, and like something straight out of Netflix’s hit series, Bridgerton.

LoveShackFancy is a lifestyle brand that sells a lot of floral clothing, and Stanley’s first fashion collab marks their first full range that is entirely patterned.

Netflix The prints are giving big Bridgerton vibes.

The new Stanley Cups showcase four prints, and each tumbler has a matching bow topper that not only stops water from spilling, but also allows your water tumbler to dress up fancier than you.

The four new designs are as follows:

Happy Thoughts is a lavender base with large, floating pastel pink and purple flowers.

is a lavender base with large, floating pastel pink and purple flowers. Ribbon Rosa features pink stemmed roses on a white background, which would make a great print for one of Daphne Bridgerton’s ballgowns.

features pink stemmed roses on a white background, which would make a great print for one of Daphne Bridgerton’s ballgowns. Everblooming Rosettes is a baby blue pattern with bouquets of blue and light pink flowers and leaves. This is the simplest design, but still as fitting.

is a baby blue pattern with bouquets of blue and light pink flowers and leaves. This is the simplest design, but still as fitting. Blooming Heirloom has stripes of pink roses and spots on a light pink background and definitely reminds us of a Bridgerton wallpaper.

LoveShackFancy’s clothing is all vintage-inspired, and the ditsy patterns on these new cups are worthy of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton themselves.

Stanley Cup X LoveShackFancy The new cups drop on August 6.

The collection will be available for purchase on August 6 at 9am ET at both Stanley and LoveShackFancy’s official websites, with each tumbler priced at $60.

While you wait for the collection’s release, you can now sign up on the product page by clicking “Notify Me” to receive an alert as soon as it goes live.

Let’s be real, if past Stanley releases are any indication, these will be sold out in ten minutes and selling for triple the price on eBay, so get in there while you can.