New Splinter Cell anime coming to Netflix from John Wick writer

Even though it's not a new game, Splinter Cell fans finally have something interesting to look forward to thanks to the announcement of a new Splinter Cell animated show on Netflix.

One game series that has a surprisingly passionate fanbase is Splinter Cell. Fans are ravenous to consume anything Splinter Cell related, to the point where Sam Fisher's appearance in Ghost Recon: Wildlands and Breakpoint got fans excited back in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

This is all despite the fact that there hasn't been a single Splinter Cell game since 2013's Splinter Cell: Blacklist. While there have been plenty of crossovers over the years, it's been seven full years since the last entry in the franchise, much to the sadness of longtime fans.

While a new game still has yet to be announced, it seems like fans of the series will have some major content to sink their teeth into soon, as a brand new anime-inspired Splinter Cell show has been announced for Netflix.

According to the report by Variety, the new show will be executive produced and written by Derek Kolstad, who previously wrote all three John Wick films and is a writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

'Splinter Cell' Animated Series From 'John Wick' Writer Derek Kolstad Set at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/y3sXZQLsu5 — Variety (@Variety) July 30, 2020

Unfortunately, there are no other details about the show, including what it could possibly be about. While it could be an adaptation of one of the games, that doesn't seem to be what Ubisoft is interested in, as their previous film adaptations have been original stories.

The fact that this isn't a new game is sure to upset some fans, however, there are some interesting aspects to the show. Kolstad, combined with the fact that it's an anime, means that fans will, at the very least, be in for an incredibly unique time. Here's hoping the show actually delivers and helps tide over longtime fans until the next entry.

There's currently no date set for the Splinter Cell animated Netflix show, but keep it locked to Dexerto for more news as it breaks.