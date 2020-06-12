New Hype House member Darianka accused of “bullying” Kenzie Ziegler

Darianka Sanchez, one of the newest members of TikTok’s Hype House, is being ‘canceled’ by fans after she was accused of hacking into Kenzie Ziegler’s online accounts.

A video has resurfaced of a young Kenzie Ziegler talking into a camera, saying: “So my opinion on Darianka... She’s very mean to me and calls me very mean words, and always hurts my feelings and like hates me."

She then went on to say: “Why does she have all your iCloud photos? This is the reason why. One day someone hacked into my iCloud and the email was like [email protected]”

In 2015, TMZ reported that the Ziegler family were the targets of hackers who got into their phones, PayPal, iCloud and social media accounts. According to TMZ, a private investigator attributed the hacking to four underage girls he dubbed “the mean girls.”

Since the video resurfaced, Instagrammers have revealed a number of screenshots and videos linking Darianka Sanchez to the incident and other alleged incidents of bullying or ‘shade’ by the TikTok model, including accusations of cheating on ex-boyfriends and stealing money.

Fans believe the fact that Kenzie’s official account and Nessa Barrett have liked posts about the situation by the tea account ‘leakfandoms_’ backs up the information being shared. The tea account posted a direct message with Nessa Barrett, who said: “Exactly why I said no when she asked to be a part of my house.”

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that Charli D’Amelio, Nessa Barrett, Jaden Hossler, and Addison Rae have all either unfollowed or don’t follow Darianka on Instagram.

Fans are now ‘canceling’ Darianka on her social media pages. On her latest TikTok, fans wrote “Poor Kenzie” and “Sorry sis you are canceled.” Meanwhile, 369 people have signed a petition to "kick Darianka out of the Hype House.”

Darianka joined the Hype House in the first week of June alongside Taylor Holder, Nate Wyatt and Kelianne Stankus.

All the major parties involved are yet to publicly comment on the situation.