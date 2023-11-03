Netflix might stream Jake Paul’s next fight live according to report

Jake Paul is one of the most prolific influencer-boxers on the net.

Netflix might stream one of Jake Paul’s boxing matches live on the service according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Over the last few years, YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has taken over the scene with a variety of opponents.

He most recently won against Nate Diaz, and has revealed that he’s fighting yet again in December 2023 — but hasn’t revealed his opponent yet.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is looking to live-stream some boxing matches and Jake Paul’s might be one of them.

Netflix

For the first time, Netflix has been looking into live-streaming sports — and have discussed launching the service with Jake Paul as the focus.

On top of the possible Jake Paul bout, they’re reportedly also set to stream one match between boxers from Showtime’s Premier Boxing Champions show. At the time of writing, no names for that match have been revealed.

The whole idea of live-streaming a boxing match has yet to be confirmed, as WSJ mentions that they’re still in early stages of consideration.

Being that it’s still an early idea, there’s no telling whether or not Netflix will be able to stream Jake Paul’s December fight, but there’s no doubt that he’ll have another one coming in 2024.

Jake has worked together with Netflix in the past, having released the documentary “Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child” back in early August.

Jake has worked together with Netflix in the past, having released the documentary "Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child" back in early August.