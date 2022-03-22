Netflix flamed over 2017 tweet as anti-password sharing rules announced

Popular streaming app Netflix is being called out by Twitter users for a 5-year-old tweet after they announced new anti-password sharing rules being tested in several countries.

As Netflix has grown in popularity over the years, they’ve pivoted from sending physical movies to homes around the country to providing on-demand movies and TV shows to people around the world.

The price of the service has continued to rise as they’ve continued to grow their offering and more and more people are sharing their accounts with family and friends.

Now, Twitter users have called out Netflix over a Tweet from 2017 following the recent announcement that the company is testing new anti password sharing rules in several countries.

Advertisement

Twitter users call out Netflix

On March 16, 2022, a blog post on Netflix’s website detailed their plan to begin charging users extra who share their account passwords outside of their house with family and friends. They revealed the plan will be rolled out to Peru, Chile, and Costa Rica within the next few weeks.

Now, users have dug up a post from the official Netflix Twitter account from 2017 that reads: “Love is sharing a password” And, they’re calling the company out for it.

Love is sharing a password. — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2017

FaZe Santana quote tweeted the now-viral post, implying that he believes they’re doing password sharing changes to make more money.

Advertisement

It reads: “Money makes Mfs switch up.”

Money make Mfs switch up https://t.co/2EDg2fHXPQ — FaZe Santana 🇵🇷 (@TheBoiSantana) March 22, 2022

Another user quote tweeted the company’s 5-year-old message with the infamous quote: “You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain https://t.co/x026nVr1Fi — Kitt Hawkins (@kitthawkins) March 22, 2022

At the time of writing, the original Netflix tweet has received almost 10,000 likes with over half of those being quote retweets of users calling the company out for changing their ways.

Read More: Jake Paul claims he could retire Conor McGregor with only 6 months training

It’s unknown how the company will react, if at all. The current anti password sharing plan is simply a test in three smaller countries — and it’s possible it may never make its way to the US. We’ll have to wait to see what happens.

Advertisement

For more Entertainment news, find out why a guy went viral for selling his wife’s Harvest Moon collection.