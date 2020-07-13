Nessa Barrett responds to Charli D'Amelio & Lil Huddy cheating rumors

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio kicked off dramageddon after accusing ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson of cheating on her with influencer Nessa Barrett — and Barret has finally addressed the accusations against her.

Last week was one of the most dramatic periods in TikTok history, with Charli D’Amelio sparking rumors by shading ex-boyfriend Chase ‘Lil Huddy’ Hudson across multiple social media platforms and even unfollowing him.

Advertisement

As speculation grew, D’Amelio even claimed outright that Hudson had cheated on her with fellow TikToker Nessa Barrett — an unusual development, considering that Charli and Huddy had parted ways months prior and even seemed to be on good terms.

Charli’s bombshell tweet set off an avalanche of drama within the TikTok community, with all eyes on Hudson and Barrett as the scandal went down — and while Hudson was quick to fire back with accusations of infidelity against other TikTok stars, Barrett decidedly stayed silent on the subject.

Advertisement

However, paparazzi caught up with the influencer on July 11, who admitted that she’d been taking a hiatus from social media amid the chaos.

“I said what I had to say about it,” she said of the matter. “I’m done. I dealt with it privately, and I felt like that’s how it should have been dealt with. ...I’m at peace. Everything’s good, so that’s all I’m gonna say.”

(Topic begins at 0:18)

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHezaAGjLdE

Barret’s comments follow D’Amelio’s tearful Instagram Live stream after the scandal erupted, where she apologized to her fans, Barrett and Hudson for dealing with the drama “immaturely” and similarly claiming that it should have been dealt with privately.

Despite Barret’s answer, it doesn’t look like fans are ready to forgive the TikToker in wake of Charli’s tweets, as she was also spotted in front of the Hype House — where Hudson lives — and quickly ran out of view of the camera.

Despite the volcanic drama eruption, it looks like everything has been settled between all parties involved, although many fans are still suspicious of Hudson and Barrett as the TikTok sphere settles down from a week of unprecedented unrest in the community.