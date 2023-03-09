Nessa Barrett called out for “copying” fans’ custom 5SOS tattoo

TikTok star Nessa Barrett is being accused of copying a Twitter user’s Five Seconds of Summer tattoo, which they say was specially designed by band member Calum Hood.

Nessa Barrett is a prominent TikToker and music artist, having released her debut album ‘Young Forever’ in late 2022.

Barrett is known for her alternative style, boasting dark hair and makeup and a slew of tattoos, each of which has its own special meaning — most of which, she admitted, “have something to do with music.”

However, one of her music-related tats is coming under scrutiny after a fan of the ban 5 Seconds of Summer claimed she ripped off her design.

Nessa Barrett accused of copying 5SOS fan’s custom tattoo

On March 7, a Twitter user called out Barrett for stealing her tattoo, claiming that the ink was actually written out by 5SOS’s very own vocalist Calum Hood.

The tattoo is a phrase written in small, handwritten script that reads: “I still burn for you.”

“I cannot get over the fact that Nessa Barrett copied my 5SOS tattoo that Calum wrote out for me,” the user claimed. “@nessabarrett, explain yourself.”

The user went on to claim that she’d posted a pic of her tattoo to Pinterest, meaning that Barrett may have seen it while scrolling through the site and decided to get it for herself.

The resulting conversation has been a mixed one, with some users arguing that it’s perfectly fine to copy someone’s tattoo idea if it was posted online, while others say it’s a bit odd to take someone else’s design without asking.

“I literally saw a girl get a tattoo of a fairy on TikTok, so I [screen shotted] it and got the exact tattoo,” one netizen said. “It’s not personal. If someone sees something cute, they’re gonna do it.”

“Tbh if she ever ‘copied’ my tattoo I wouldn’t care,” another posited. “I mean it’s mfking NESSA BARRETT. I’d be happy.”

This isn’t the first time one of Nessa’s tattoos have become the talk of the town; last year, an influencer came under fire for seemingly copying one of Nessa’s tattoos of two butterflies on her hand, which she got with late friend and fellow influencer Cooper Noriega prior to his passing.