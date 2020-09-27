Nessa Barret reveals first look at her brand new Tesla Model 3

With a net worth of $1 million at just 18 years old, it was only a matter of time before TikTok influencer Nessa Barrett started splashing the cash, and now she has with her first-ever car.

With 10.3 million TikTok followers, 3.7 Instagram followers, and a thriving YouTube channel, brands have been lining up to offer Barrett a range of lucrative deals.

Advertisement

Huge companies such as VintageWaves/MajorWaves, Novashine, and OG Scrunchies are just some of the big names out there that have offered Barrett endorsement deals in the past, with that number constantly growing as her reach continues to expand.

So, as an 18-year-old millionaire, it is no surprise that Barrett is keen to show the fruits of her labor, as she flashed her first-ever car to followers on her Instagram story. As she showed off the interior of her new ride to adoring fans, it is hard not to notice the hugely recognizable Telsa symbol glinting on the steering wheel.

Advertisement

An environmentally-conscious smart car, Telsas represent the top of the line when it comes to electric vehicles, with some even being fancy enough to be considered luxury.

Read More: How to get the anime filter on TikTok

Known for their flash style and sleek design, they are certainly vehicles made for the more upmarket folk. Although Barrett is yet to post anything about her car's exterior, the interior makes it clear that she is now the proud owner of a Telsa Model 3, which can cost up to an eye-watering $60,000.

Given that most of our first cars were our parents' station wagon from the 1980s, being able to purchase such a prestigious car solely through social media influencing is definitely impressive.

Advertisement

On Instagram account the TikTok Tearoom, many commenters have expressed their congratulations. One user remarked that "she deserved it", whilst another praised her for choosing an electric car specifically, saying: "we love an eco-friendly queen".

Model 3 Telsas are also 100% leather-free, which means as well as being sustainable, the car is also cruelty-free.

However, not all comments were positive. Several users remarked to the drama account that this "wasn't tea", while others made reference to her farting during a livestream.

Advertisement

This led to fans jumping to Barrett's defense, with one pointing out that these trolls' "bitterness show when they [TikTok Tea Room] post positive stuff and y’all comment “'this is not tea,'” adding that "it’s sad that y’all live off of negativity".

Barrett has certainly had a rough time with internet trolling as of late, as she was forced to deny bizarre rumors circulated by fans that she shortened her own spine.

At the time, she remarked that the rumors were "stupid" because "people know I'm insecure about my height." Ultimately, it is great to see that things are looking up for Barrett and wewish her the best of luck in her new wheels!