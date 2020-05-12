NELK prank Tiktokkers Bryce Hall & Tayler Holder with fake police arrest

The NELK Boys have become infamous for their pranks on friends and the unsuspecting public, as well as their raucous partying ways. But now they’ve combined the two, pranking TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Tayler Holder with fake police arresting them at a party, with the pair literally ending up in handcuffs.

This isn’t the first time NELK – led by Canadian duo Jesse Sebastiani and Kyle Forgeard – have played a prank on the stars, after using actors to terrify Hall in a shopping mall back in February 2020.

Now, they’ve upped the ante, and employed policemen to appear at the group’s Texas house party after allegations of underage guests drinking alcohol at the party, leading to potential arrests for the stars.

The entire ordeal was thoroughly planned out by NELK, who employed people they knew to act as if they were highly intoxicated, with another coming out to report to the group that she – after passing out and throwing up – was actually only 17 years old.

Forgeard played up the act a bit, saying that if there are underage girls drinking at the TikTokkers’ party, it’s on their heads and is a “really bad look” and, before long the cops showed up after being mic’d up by NELK’s entourage.

While Holder initially tried to resist, telling the police they couldn’t enter without a warrant, Hall, who had been let in on it, let them in, and before long Holder was being told he was going to get arrested and go to jail.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=giV6g7mSDrc

Obviously there was never really any underage drinking or arrests happening, and the police officer revealed that it was a prank in the best way possible, asking Holder two questions, the second being whether he could “renegade” (a song popularized on TikTok with a corresponding dance).

Everybody burst out laughing after the reveal, including Holder himself, who added that he will “beat the f**k out of all y’all.”

Naturally, the party continued afterward, and everybody seemed pretty unfazed by the events – in fact, it might have improved their party mood even further once all was said and done.