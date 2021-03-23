NELK Boys unable to upload new YouTube videos due to Texas arrest warrant - Dexerto

Popular YouTube collective ‘NELK Boys’ have come into controversy once again as the social media celebs are unable to release new content due to an arrest warrant in Texas.

When it comes to the NELK Boys, more often than not they’re finding ways to push buttons in their prank videos. From run-ins with the secret service to ongoing tension with mobsters, they’ve caught themselves a ton of flak over the years.

With their latest efforts, however, things took a turn for the worst. Despite having come under fire for multiple large-scale gatherings in recent months, the NELK crew once again instigated a huge crowd in Texas.

As a result of their actions, a warrant for Kyle Forgeard’s arrest is now active in the state. While the case is open, the NELK Boys are unable to upload any content from their Texas antics.

Found out kyle has a warrant for his arrest in Texas. Unable to upload our Texas video because our lawyers said not to. — NELK (@nelkboys) March 23, 2021

“We had a whole video ready for you guys to upload,” Forgeard said in a March 22 clip. “It was a f***ing banger, the Texas video we shot.” While the content was ready to go, hours ahead of its release they received a call from their lawyer.

“A detective called him and said that I have a warrant for my arrest in Texas. Unfortunately, we can’t really tell you all the details of what we shot.” Uploading this content or revealing the details could further “incriminate” the YouTube group, their lawyer advised.

SEE YOU BOYS SOON 😳 pic.twitter.com/jlcKxWvhfp — NELK (@nelkboys) March 15, 2021

Earlier posts across various social platforms revealed huge crowds gathering in Texas just days prior.

“See you boys soon,” the NELK Boys Twitter account shared as hundreds of fans swarmed to meet them on March 15.

Getting chased by a helicopter in Texas rn.. if u dont hear from us https://t.co/LGKTH2Y9Rw live at 8:30EST pic.twitter.com/lszg6HQ3y3 — NELK (@nelkboys) March 15, 2021

“We might need to get out of Texas,” Forgeard yelled in a follow-up video as police helicopters circled over the crowd.

On top of the warrant for Forgeard’s arrest, other members of the crew are also facing similar consequences. “This is sh**ty because we shot a whole other video that we can’t upload as well,” he explained. Three others currently have “Grand Theft Auto charges” against them, Forgeard revealed.

While content from Texas won’t be shared “until the charges are dropped,” other videos are still on the way. The NELK Boys will be continuing their regular uploads from next week onwards.