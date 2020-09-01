NELK boys trick fans into calling 6ix9ine a "rat" as he's behind them

The NELK Boys might be the most famous pranksters on YouTube, and they’re continually leveling up their content, so much so that now they’ve got rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine appearing in videos to prank fans with them.

NELK’s pranks have often found them getting into trouble in some way, shape or form, be it just getting kicked out of stores or even as far as being wanted by police.

Their legal troubles don’t stretch quite as far as that of 6ix9ine’s (real name Daniel Hernandez), though, who was sentenced to two years in prison for various charges in a well-publicized trial and subsequent conviction.

Thanks to 6ix9ine’s cooperation with the authorities, though, he managed to get out much sooner than was originally expected, and is now able to go about his life fairly normally — albeit, with a huge horde of security guards.

With his character coming under question so much in recent years, the NELK Boys decided the time was now perfect to get him on board to prank some fans — producing some hilarious results.

NELK’s original duo, Kyle Forgeard and Jesse Sebastiani, took to the streets to pull people over and frame an interview with them where they discuss hip-hop.

These discussions would inevitably lead to questions about 6ix9ine, and their opinions on him as a person and as a musician.

While some were complimentary about the rapper, some offered less savory opinions of him, with one even being tricked into calling him a “rat” right to his face.

Timestamp 14:15

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ru_DbJPNQJI

While most of the time it all ended in laughter, the last couple of people they spoke to — two young men from Chicago and Philadelphia — had a more serious chat with the rapper, asking him “why all the problems?” and adding that they “just want to see him alive.”

Obviously, some of the unsuspecting fans got away with not being too harsh — but we wouldn’t want to be the ones tricked into calling Tekashi a rat straight to his face.