Nelk Boys’ SteveWillDoIt shocks everyone with Addison Rae Instagram caption

The Nelk Boys are known for outlandish behavior and SteveWillDoIt certainly lived up to that reputation on Instagram this weekend. The YouTuber took a picture with Addison Rae and his caption choice has raised eyebrows.

Stephen ‘SteveWillDoIt’ Deleonardis is known for many things and gentlemanly, sophisticated behavior is not among that list. A man respected for drinking, pranking, and generally partying — even he knew this social media content was maybe a little too far.

After Steve and Nelk’s Kyle Forgeard took a picture with Addison Rae at the UFC’s Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier fight, SteveWillDoIt decided to caption it with a phrase alluding to… doing it.

Steve is known for being unapologetically him, but even he later apologized to Addison for the caption. As for said caption, you can check it out below.

You may be wondering, why is Steve referencing the Eiffel Tower when this fight was set in Las Vegas, Nevada? Well he wasn’t talking about Paris, France’s globally recognized monument — he was slyly referring to an intimate act between three people.

We won’t break down exactly how that intimate act works here, but you can feel free to google it (maybe turn “safe mode” on first, though).

The replies include a lot of laughs and a lot of shock, and then some. While Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney said “nah bro” with a laughing emoji, FaZe Adapt dropped a “not like this” with his own laughing emojis. Bryce Hall, Addison’s former boyfriend, didn’t seem offended either — dropping a simple “let’s see the video.”

Addison, possibly still busy with her own UFC drama, hasn’t responded yet. But Steve apparently wanted to set the record straight anyway. In an Instagram story, he complimented Addison, apologized for the caption, and said it was “all a joke.”

Guess there won’t be a video after all. Hopefully Bryce isn’t too disappointed.