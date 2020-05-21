NELK Boys' SteveWillDoIt shocks editor with $15K Rolex gift

The NELK Boys are best known for their pranks and raucous behavior, causing mayhem wherever they go. But newest recruit SteveWillDoIt decided to flip that on its head by giving his editor an insanely expensive gift in the form of a $15,000 Rolex.

Most recently, the NELK Boys have made headlines for getting arrested in Mississippi while doing a prank pretending to be Target employees, and it’s not the first time they’ve been arrested over a prank.

While the rest of the world is staying indoors, the NELK Boys are continuing their seemingly never-ending tour of America, regularly moving states or driving around to find new pastures, and even pranked popular TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Tayler Holder on their travels.

Now, SteveWillDoIt – real name Steve Deleonardis – decided to forego the usual content and do something nice for his editor with this insane gift.

Rolex is one of the most prestigious and recognizable watch brands in the world, with even their 'low-end' products costing upwards of $5,000.

Needless to say, for many a Rolex is a dream accessory, and Steve decided to buy his editor, Alex, his dream watch.

At first Alex assumed it was a prank, asking “what do you mean this is for me” and just saying “this is a prank” while opening it. You can see the shock on his face when he opens the case and realizes it’s real, asking Steve “what are you doing, bro?!”

(Timestamp 7:44)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3ByQ7V6l2o

“You got me a Rolex!” he repeats while his friends make jokes about it being a prank, but the excitement is evident and he’s clearly at a loss for words over the $15,000 gift.

They finish the video in true NELK fashion, downing drinks and having a party, but it’s genuinely touching to see how excited Alex gets for the work he puts in, which likely can’t be the easiest job in the world.

That said, this is a rare heartwarming video from the NELK camp, so don’t get used to it.