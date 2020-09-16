NELK boys respond to social media outrage after huge gatherings

The NELK Boys have come under fire recently for holding multiple large gatherings in the span of just a few days. However, they’ve responded to the backlash, explaining how things are allegedly being misinterpreted.

Having blown up on social media throughout 2020, NELK Boys have faced their fair share of criticism as well. The group of pranksters was banned from YouTube just days ago, and the controversy hasn’t slowed down since.

Advertisement

The extremely popular personalities recently came under fire for hosting two enormous gatherings across the United States. In the midst of an ongoing health crisis, huge crowds have gathered for a chance to interact with the internet celebrities. This was a cause for huge concern as streets were filled and security was forced to keep the meetups in order.

Since the most recent incidents, Kyle Forgeard of the NELK Boys took to social media to address the drama. Outlining how the media has been getting the narrative “pretty f**king twisted.”

Advertisement

While police shut down earlier gatherings, the latest meetups were supposedly kept in line by forces the NELK Boys had hired. Police didn’t arrive to shut these instances down, rather, they “hired four off-duty police officers with two of [their] own security guards.”

This was done in order to “disperse people and get rid of the crowds” in the midst of the ongoing health crisis. Large scale gatherings of any kind are sure to face public scrutiny at this point in time, though the NELK Boys assured they had no intention of causing any big meetups in the first place.

“It might sound stupid, we don’t know how big we are,” Forgeard said. “We don’t feel famous, we feel normal. We can’t even post a story of where we’re at anymore. People will show up and we’re gonna get in sh*t for starting a large gathering.”

Advertisement

Read More: Billie Eilish calls out influencers for partying in viral video

“It’s just something we’re going to have to accept,” he added. Regardless of where they are or what they're doing, fans will seemingly show up out of the blue.

“We’re not used to it and I guess we’re learning the hard way. It sucks that we have to change our style because of how big we are.”

From fines for big parties to bans on social media platforms for other meetups, NELK Boys have certainly been in trouble for recent actions. Only time will tell if they avoid future gatherings at all costs.