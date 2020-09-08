NELK Boys leave long-time fan in tears with surprise $10k gift

The NELK Boys are known for their wild, partying lifestyle and hilarious pranks on unsuspecting members of the public, but they actually left a fan in tears after giving him a rare, heartwarming gift of $10,000.

The fan, who NELK affectionately refer to as ‘Magic Mike,’ has been following the pranksters for quite some time.

Advertisement

In fact, the main reason they went back to visit him was because he was the first fan to ever let them stay in his house, way back when they couldn’t afford to even pay for motels.

While NELK might not be making money from YouTube, they do make a lot of money from sales of their Full Send merchandise to fans, and have come quite a long way from sleeping on fans’ couches.

Advertisement

That said, they wanted to repay Mike for how he helped them, and even more so when he explained his current life situation: he wants to move out with his Dad, who recently lost his job, to go and live with the rest of his family in Chicago, and he’s still struggling to pay rent with his job in a restaurant.

When Kyle handed Mike a cooler bag, he seemed delighted before even knowing what was in it, but it became clear how much it meant to him once he opened it up and found the cash.

“You’re giving me all of this?” he asked excitedly. “$10,000? Is this real? I could pay so much rent with this. I feel bad for taking this, though…”

Advertisement

Timestamp 14:05

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onOzLo1bmHE

Obviously, there was nothing for Mike to feel bad for. It seems like he’s been going through a rough patch, and the NELK Boys were probably delighted to see their money help someone in need like that that had supported them for so long.

It wasn’t long before Mike was crying, explaining how much the money will help him, especially in getting to Chicago, and even Kyle said that he feels like tearing up at the situation.

At the end of the video, after leaving Mike, Kyle mentions flying him out to the Full Send house — before SteveWillDoIt suggests that they could even hire him, which would definitely help end some of his financial woes. That really would be the best way to repay a long-time fan.