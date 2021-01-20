NELK boys’ Kyle brings dad to tears after giving him $300,000 to retire

Popular YouTube celebrities giving money to random people and improving their lives is nothing new, but when NELK boys’ Kyle Forgeard decided to improve someone’s life, he set out to make it personal.

Taking to their new channel, “Full Send,” Kyle explained that the purpose of the new hub would be to show off small creators and anything they think is cool. For Kyle, this meant doing something he had wanted to do for a long time.

“I’m going to be retiring my dad,” the steamer revealed while driving in his car.

As it turns out, he had been talking with his father about how much money he needs to be able to finally retire with just a little under $300,000 left on his mortgage.

“I asked him very casually about it and he said that he can retire after that,” he explained. “He said he’s sick of working. He’s sixty-two. I don’t think I would be where I’m at without my parents. So, I don’t know what NELK would be if my parents didn’t support me.”

According to the content creator, his parents let him take a leap of faith by dropping out of school and doing YouTube full time. They never doubted him, let him travel to LA and supported him every step of the way.

After meeting with his dad in his garage, he gave his old man a present containing the money transfer, which shocked his father to the core.

“You’re kidding me, right?” he gasped. “Shit man!”

While his dad was fully moved, you could tell he was doing his best not to get too emotional on camera. “We wouldn’t be where we’re at if you and mom didn’t support us,” Kyle noted.

Eventually, the surprise overwhelmed Kyle’s father who had to wipe the tears from his eyes. Certainly a proud moment and a gift any dad would love to receive from their son.

It’s going to be fun to see what else the NELK lads have in store with their new channel as 2021 rolls on ahead.