NELK boys’ Kyle brings dad to tears after giving him $300,000 to retire

Published: 20/Jan/2021 21:02

by Michael Gwilliam
Nelk boys Kyle gives his dad $300K
YouTube/FULL SEND

NELK Boys

Popular YouTube celebrities giving money to random people and improving their lives is nothing new, but when NELK boys’ Kyle Forgeard decided to improve someone’s life, he set out to make it personal.

Taking to their new channel, “Full Send,” Kyle explained that the purpose of the new hub would be to show off small creators and anything they think is cool. For Kyle, this meant doing something he had wanted to do for a long time.

“I’m going to be retiring my dad,” the steamer revealed while driving in his car.

As it turns out, he had been talking with his father about how much money he needs to be able to finally retire with just a little under $300,000 left on his mortgage.

Nelk boys Kyle at drive thru
YouTube/FULL SEND
Kyle stopped for a coffee before seeing his dad.

“I asked him very casually about it and he said that he can retire after that,” he explained. “He said he’s sick of working. He’s sixty-two. I don’t think I would be where I’m at without my parents. So, I don’t know what NELK would be if my parents didn’t support me.”

According to the content creator, his parents let him take a leap of faith by dropping out of school and doing YouTube full time. They never doubted him, let him travel to LA and supported him every step of the way.

After meeting with his dad in his garage, he gave his old man a present containing the money transfer, which shocked his father to the core.

“You’re kidding me, right?” he gasped. “Shit man!”

While his dad was fully moved, you could tell he was doing his best not to get too emotional on camera. “We wouldn’t be where we’re at if you and mom didn’t support us,” Kyle noted.

Eventually, the surprise overwhelmed Kyle’s father who had to wipe the tears from his eyes. Certainly a proud moment and a gift any dad would love to receive from their son.

It’s going to be fun to see what else the NELK lads have in store with their new channel as 2021 rolls on ahead.

Jake Paul announces official date for next fight

Published: 20/Jan/2021 21:08 Updated: 20/Jan/2021 21:14

by Virginia Glaze
Jake Paul reveals next fight date April 10
YouTube: Jake Paul

Jake Paul

YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul has officially revealed that he’s taking on another fight, as announced in a “huge” broadcast on January 20 — and he wants his fellow content creators on the undercard.

Yesterday, Jake Paul revealed in a tweet that he had a big announcement coming up for his fans, which would be broadcasted officially via Triller.

The day is finally here, and Paul has disclosed that he’s already set for an upcoming bout, and even gave his fans an official date for the fight.

Who is Jake Paul fighting next?

Unfortunately, the YouTuber didn’t drop any names, leaving many in the dark as to who he could be facing off against.

However, Paul has made a wealth of enemies in professional fighting circles since his 2nd round KO over Nate Robinson in November of last year, including the likes of MMA artists Dillon Danis, Ben Askren, and even Conor McGregor.

In fact, Askren accepted Paul’s challenge when the YouTuber called him out via social media, although things have been especially quiet on that forefront for some time afterwards.

Thus far, there’s no telling who Paul will fight next, although many fans are anxious for him to take on a professional fighter in wake of his multiple victories over celebs and fellow influencers.

When is Jake Paul’s next fight?

Jake Paul will be throwing down in the boxing ring again on April 10, 2021 — a little under three months away.

This fight will come just two months after Logan Paul’s upcoming exhibition against Floyd Mayweather, already proving 2021 to be a fairly busy month for the brothers.

As for the event itself, Jake was keen to have other influencers on the undercard. Many fans have expressed hopes for Slim and Deji to make an appearance — two YouTubers who have already fought in live streamed boxing matches, previously.

That’s not all; Paul also teased that rapper Snoop Dogg will be making an appearance on the mic, making this a truly star-studded affair.

Where to watch Jake Paul’s next fight?

The fight appears to be available to watch via Triller, exclusively, so make sure to set up your account if you want to tune into the action.

Paul is hoping to create the “biggest pay-per-view ever” — but with no opponent yet announced, there’s no telling if his dream will come true in a few month’s time.